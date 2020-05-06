https://www.theblaze.com/news/journalist-justice-tara-reade-biden-coronation

A veteran journalist in a letter to the editor published Tuesday in the New York Times panned the paper’s call for an investigation into sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by former congressional aide Tara Reade.

Martin Tolchin, who previously worked for the Times’ Washington bureau before co-founding Politico, wrote that he doesn’t want “an investigation,” he wants “a coronation of Joe Biden.”

Here’s Tolchin’s full letter:

I totally disagree with this editorial. I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden. Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely. I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance. Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility?

Tolchin added that he doesn’t care for “justice” to come from an investigation, “whatever that may be,” but that he only wants “the removal of Donald Trump from office.”

Reade has alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her by forcing her against a wall and penetrating her with his fingers in 1993 after she had been sent to take him his gym bag. She worked on the then-senator’s staff at the time.

Since going public with the allegations in late March, Reade has renewed calls for his Senate records to be released and more have come forward to potentially corroborate the alleged incident, but mainstream media has, until recently, dragged its feet on that matter.

Up until May, Biden had not faced a single question regarding the allegations. In fact, President Trump was asked about the allegations before Biden. Then in the May 1 interview on “Morning Joe,” Biden publicly denied the allegations for the first time, but refused to release his Senate records.

