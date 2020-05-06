https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/496318-covid-19-researcher-on-verge-of-significant-findings-killed-in

A coronavirus researcher who the University of Pittsburgh said was on the verge of “very significant findings” was found shot to death over the weekend, officials said.

Bing Liu, a 37-year-old research assistant professor at the university, was found shot and killed in his Ross Township townhouse Saturday with wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, the Allegheny County medical examiner said.

A second man that NBC News identified as Hao Gu, 46, was found dead in his car less than a mile away from Liu’s home. Investigators think Gu killed Liu in his home before killing himself, CNN reported.

Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp told both news outlets that investigators believe the men knew each other but that the relationship and motive are still being examined. There was “zero indication that there was targeting due to his [Liu] being Chinese,” he said.

The University of Pittsburgh said in a statement to the news outlets that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu.”

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” the statement reads. ”We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.”

Liu earned his Ph.D. in computational science from the National University of Singapore before working as a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. He then moved to research at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc within the U.S. and around the world, infecting more than 3.6 million people worldwide and killing at least 257,906, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

