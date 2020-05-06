https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/05/06/cuomo-condemned-nearly-2000-to-die-of-the-coronavirus-n388582

New York state reported 1,700 more deaths from coronavirus that had not been included in counts before.

They were all in nursing homes and eldercare facilities. The numbers themselves are questionable, given the incentive to count more deaths as COVID-19 deaths to obtain federal funding. That perverse incentive is probably skewing the tallies up and rendering them unreliable.

Nevertheless.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities in a tally that included for the first time people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed. The tally, released late Monday, emerged as state officials faced scrutiny over how they have protected vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.

What scrutiny? The mainstream media keep treating him like a hero and downplaying his failures. Other than the New York Post, who in the state’s media is putting the screws to Cuomo?

True scrutiny would connect this new deaths number with an order Gov. Cuomo gave just a couple of weeks ago.

Gov. Cuomo doubled down Sunday on the state’s controversial directive ordering nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients. The governor — who himself has described nursing homes as a “feeding frenzy’’ for the deadly coronavirus — said that the facilities can’t challenge a state regulation forcing them to admit patients with the contagion.

Forcing Wuhan virus patients into nursing homes, which as he admitted were hot zones and where a plurality of total coronavirus deaths occur, was a death sentence.

And he knew it.

It’s that simple.

And dead Trump voters tell no tales, right governor?

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

