Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that healthcare workers who voluntarily traveled to New York to help with the Coronavirus will have to pay state income taxes.

Recall, Cuomo begged America’s healthcare workers to travel to New York to fight the outbreak at the hardest hit part of the nation.

So THOUSANDS of medical workers left their families and traveled to New York, risking getting the virus in order to help others in need.

Now Cuomo is taking money from the volunteer workers because his state has a $13 billion deficit.

“We’re not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “So there’s a lot of good things I’d like to do, and if we get federal funding, we can do, but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say I’m gonna spend more money, when I can’t even pay the essential services.”

It gets worse…

According to PIX11, the medical workers may also have to pay New York state taxes on income they may make from their home states that they’re paid while in New York.

“If we don’t get more money from Washington, we can’t fund schools, right, so at the rate we want to fund them. We are in dire financial need,” he said.

More from PIX11:

The issue first came up when the temporary hospital in Central Park was being erected by Samaritan’s Purse. “Our financial comptroller called me,” said Ken Isaacs, a vice president of the organization, “and he said, ‘Do you know that all of you are going to be liable for New York state income tax?’ “I said, ‘What?’” Isaacs continued. “[The comptroller] said, ‘Yeah, there’s a law. If you work in New York State for more than 14 days, you have to pay state income tax.’” “I didn’t know that,” Isaacs told PIX11 News. “What we’re even more concerned about than the money,” Isaacs continued, “is the bureaucracy, and the paperwork, and I think that once that’s unleashed…once you start filing that, you have to do that for like a whole year or something.” A top New York City certified public accountant explained the situation further in a FaceTime interview with PIX11 News at the time. Entities from “these other states will have to register in New York,” said Lawrence Spielman, a partner at the accounting firm Spielman, Koenigsberg & Parker, LLP, “and do withholding here in New York.” Any out-of-state resident who’s come to the Empire State to work on coronavirus relief is subject to the tax after 14 days here.

