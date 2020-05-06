http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4wwiBMLubpY/

Wednesday on “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) sounded off on former Vice President Joe Biden, who she supports in the 2020 presidential election, being accused of sexual assault by his former staff member Tara Reade.

Titus, who said she is a “strong supporter of the MeToo movement,” pointed out the accusations against Biden has been “put to rest” because “he went on TV” this week and denied it “unequivocally” while speaking with MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Well, I’m a strong supporter of the MeToo movement, have been from the beginning and I believe women should be believed and I believe they should be heard,” advised Titus. “And their stories should be vetted. They shouldn’t be afraid to come forward, but Joe Biden went on TV, he answered the question unequivocally. He didn’t say, ‘In my memory,’ or. ‘I don’t recall.’ He said, ‘I didn’t do it.’ It’s been vetted. He called on the secretary of the Senate to release any information. I think it’s put to rest.”

Titus’ remarks echo what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN this week.

“I’m a big, strong supporter of the MeToo movement,” Pelosi stated. “I think it has … made a great contribution to our country. And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded.”

