Rep. Val DemingsValdez (Val) Venita DemingsFederal employees push for COVID-19 protections in ‘dangerous’ workplaces Why Biden needs a black woman as his VP Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick MORE (D-Fla.) said Wednesday that she would be “honored” to serve as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report Pelosi says she believes Biden’s denial of assault claim: ‘I’m not going to answer this question again’ Trump touts federal, private efforts to combat coronavirus in first major trip during pandemic MORE‘s running mate as speculation swirls around a number of potential Democratic vice presidential nominees.

“If asked, I would be honored to serve alongside Joe Biden and do everything in my power to get this country back on track, not just here in the nation, but around the world,” Demings said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Demings slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that Americans do not have a leader they can trust at the moment.

“I have dedicated my life to public service and having served as a social worker, a career law enforcement officer, police chief, and now a member of Congress, I chose tough jobs,” Demings said. “As I look at the condition of our country, and the absolute lack of leadership, at the very least we ought to have a leader we can trust.”

“We don’t have that right now,” she added.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, endorsed Biden in March, citing what she said was his experience “in the trenches fighting for those things that are important to the American people.”

Biden pledged in March to choose a woman as his running mate. Demings, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report Pelosi says she believes Biden’s denial of assault claim: ‘I’m not going to answer this question again’ Overnight Defense: Esper fires back at Senate criticism | Joint Chiefs of Staff chair says evidence suggests coronavirus occurred naturally | DOD identifies casualty MORE (D-Mass.) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, are among the women Biden is thought to be considering for the position.

A CBS News poll released Monday showed 71 percent of Democratic voters saying Biden should consider Warren for the spot, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: BIO CEO Greenwood says US failed for years to heed warnings of coming pandemic; Trump: Fauci won’t testify to ‘a bunch of Trump haters’ Lawmakers introduce bill backed by José Andrés to help restaurants, feed vulnerable MORE (D-Calif.) came in at 59 percent. Half of the respondents said he should consider Abrams, and 17 percent said he should consider Demings.

