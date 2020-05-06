https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrat-dallas-judge-eric-moye-sentenced-shelley-luther-7-days-jail-opening-hair-salon-obama-loyalist/

Of course he is – Dallas Judge Eric Moye is a Democrat and an Obama faithful.

Katie Hopkins from the UK tweeted to following last night:

The judge who sentenced a Texan mum to jail time for trying to work to feed her family #ShelleyLuther This is Eric Moye. Vile excuse for a man. “Dallas County Judge Eric Moye ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt”. #EricMoyé pic.twitter.com/9zu6gbOCpz — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 6, 2020

Democrat Eric Moye is a long time Democrat and an Obama fan. Yesterday he became famous for putting a woman in jail for trying to feed her children:

On May 5, 2020, Moyé held Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and her company in civil and criminal contempt of court for refusing to obey the statewide stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. Luther reopened her salon on April 24 despite orders that nonessential businesses, including hair and nail salons, remain closed until May 8.

Judge Moye told Shelley Luther she could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open.

Shelley stood her ground.

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

The judge has a website where he brags about his accomplishments and his connections with fellow Democrats:

Of course the judge is an Obama fan. These people care nothing about Americans or our Bill of Rights.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Shelley Luther.

You can donate here.

