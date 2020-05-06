http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6JMQrCLQmbc/

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said on Wednesday that the sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden should be investigated, which raises questions over if other Democrats, such as Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), will also call for an investigation.

Wexton, who endorsed the former vice president in March, said “women deserve to be heard and taken seriously” about sexual assault accusations.

“The standard by which we address any allegations should never be dependent on who is involved or their political affiliation,” Wexton said in a statement provided to the Loudon Times-Mirror.

“These claims should be investigated and thoroughly reviewed, especially when a candidate for elected office is involved,” she added.

The freshman Democrat contended that “Biden has continued to respond appropriately.”

“I remain a strong supporter of Vice President Biden’s candidacy and believe he will offer the kind of leadership that this nation sorely needs,” Wexton said.

Wexton’s call for transparency about the Biden accusation raises questions over if other Virginia Democrats will also call for an investigation into the allegation.

Rep. Elaine (D-VA), who ousted former Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) during the 2018 midterm elections, called for an investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Luria also endorsed Biden in February.

“Victims of sexual assault should be protected and supported, not vilified,” Luria wrote in September 2018. “Dr. Christine Blasey Ford deserves our support, and until we, as a country, stand by women, sexual assault will continue to be unacceptably prevalent in our society.”

Victims of sexual assault should be protected and supported, not vilified. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford deserves our support and until we, as a country, stand by women, sexual assault will continue to be unacceptably prevalent in our society.https://t.co/FKwdWwO9NA — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) September 19, 2018

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spokesman Will Reinert said in a statement on Wednesday that Luria is ignoring Biden’s accusation to further the Democrats’ interests.

“Now that the shoe is on the other foot, apparently Congresswoman Luria no longer thinks we need to ‘believe survivors,’” said Reinert. “Party politics comes first for Luria, so she’ll happily ignore even credible claims of sexual assaults, as long as it helps her party in 2020.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

