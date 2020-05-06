https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrat-oregon-governor-allots-govt-stimulus-funds-1-6-billion-portland-area-ignores-rural-counties/

Several states reopened at least partially on Friday May 1st after the six-week-long Fauci lockdown.

But Democrat-led Oregon is not one of them.

Oregon, a state with 4.14 million residents did not reopen on Friday.

In fact, the liberal state is not reopening anytime soon.

Far Left Oregon Governor Kate Brown is extending the state’s lockdown until JULY 6th!

Oregon is ranked 40th in US coronavirus deaths. 40TH!

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is only distributing the $1.6 billion in US government stimulus funds on Multnomah County, Washington County and the city of Portland.

The rest of the rural counties are out of luck.

The far left governor will only give counties with over 500,000 in population the stimulus funds.

News10 reported:

Jackson County leaders are urging Governor Kate Brown to distribute the funds for COVID-19 relief to other rural areas of the state, claiming it has only been distributed to more populated counties. “The only three jurisdictions that received funding were Multnomah County, Washington County and the city of Portland; we had expected that the Governor would reallocate (remaining funds) to the cities and counties throughout Oregon but she hasn’t done that,” Rick Dyer, Jackson County Commissioner, said. According to Jackson County Officials, $1.635 billion from the CARES Act went to the state of Oregon. More populated areas received their funding, but Jackson County Commissioner Colleen Roberts said more rural areas such as Jackson County, were left in the dust. “We asked the Governor when we met with her last week if she intended to distribute those funds and she pretty much made it clear she was not going to,” Roberts said. Roberts and Dyer said the Governor said the money was only being distributed to counties that had over 500,000 people, which gave more urban areas hundreds of millions of dollars.

