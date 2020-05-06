http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JWHXJ5J5kqo/

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes recently announced the birth of their ‘gender-neutral’ child which Musk later confirmed was a boy. The healthy baby boy is named ” X Æ A-12.”

Reuters reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician and singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) have announced the birth of their first child together. The couple reportedly plans to raise the child in a “gender-neutral” parenting style, but Musk later tweeted that the child was a boy.

“I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,” Grimes, 32, told fans during a YouTube live stream in February. The couple posted two pictures of the newborn child which they have named X Æ A-12.

Grimes attempted to explain the child full name in a Twitter post that did little to clear up confusion:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉Ἰ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Based on Grimes’ post it appears that the child’s name may be Archange, Metal Rat, or Æ. It should be noted, however, that it is not outside the realm of possibility that this name is fake or a joke, which would fit Musk’s sense of humor. Musk also corrected the mother of his child on the same Twitter post:

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Photos of the child were shared by Musk on Twitter:

One photo had been photoshopped to include fake tattoos and eyelashes on the child:

Not long after the name of the child was announced, memes mocking the name appeared online:

Teacher: we’ve a new student in the classroom. X Æ A-12 introducing himself to the classroom: pic.twitter.com/JpekRcxsME — Shan (@shanuddin889) May 5, 2020

Could be wrong but I’m pretty sure this is how you pronounce X AE A-12 pic.twitter.com/jxvfzSMRL6 — Paul Kelly (@Paulkelllly) May 5, 2020

me trying to pronounce that babys name : pic.twitter.com/j8GUZlz5Qd — ًgabe (@beIIqrkes) May 6, 2020

Grimes appeared to further attempt to explain the child’s name which did not provide much more clarity:

I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story I hope he vibes with that.

Ok, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for sum time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all -🐉🐷🐁 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉Ἰ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

