http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nt6C_lPyUf8/

Federal judges have helped release nearly 200 illegal aliens into the United States — many convicted of murder, rape, and child sex crimes — in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Data released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency this week reveals that about 192 illegal aliens, thus far, have been ordered freed from detention into the U.S. About 171 of those illegal aliens have either been convicted or accused of crimes against Americans.

Los Angeles, California; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have seen the most widespread court-ordered releases of illegal aliens.

In Los Angeles, for instance, 52 illegal aliens have been freed into the U.S. About 43 of those illegal aliens have been convicted or accused of crimes such as homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, juvenile sex offenses, and child cruelty.

Federal judges in Boston have helped free 44 illegal aliens from ICE custody so far. About 42 of these illegal aliens have been convicted or accused of crimes like rape, assault, drug trafficking, and domestic violence.

Likewise, ICE has been forced to release 34 illegal aliens in New York City — 32 of whom have been convicted or accused of sexual assault, rape, assault, cruelty toward a child, drug possession, and drunk driving.

Other releases include:

33 illegal aliens released in Philadelphia — 29 of which have been convicted or accused of voluntary manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking.

Ten illegal aliens released in San Francisco, California — eight of which have been convicted or accused of lewd acts with a minor, robbery, burglary, and drunk driving.

Five illegal aliens released in Detroit, Michigan, all of which have been convicted or accused of homicide and multiple drunk driving charges.

Four illegal aliens released in Newark, New Jersey, all of which have been convicted or accused of sexual contact with a minor, assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and drunk driving.

Four illegal aliens released in Chicago, Illinois — three of which have been convicted or accused of homicide, theft, and drug possession.

Six illegal aliens released in Buffalo, New York, Denver Colorado, Houston, Texas, and Miami, Florida — five of which have been convicted or accused of felony drunk driving, bodily injury of a family member, money laundering, grand larceny, and selling cocaine.

The releases come as the George Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has sought the release of thousands of convicted and accused criminals in state prisons and ICE detention centers.

Most recently, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against Orange County, California officials to demand they release about 500 inmates from the region’s prison system. Already, Orange County’s prisons have been emptied by nearly 45 percent in recent weeks by court orders.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

