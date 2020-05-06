https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/game-changer-football-linemen-can-avoid-head-injuries-starting-plays-upright/

(STUDY FINDS) — WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As our understanding of head injuries has increased exponentially over the past twenty years or so, it’s become painfully obvious that most hard-hitting contact sports are doing serious damage to players’ brains. There’s no sport more hard-hitting than football, but a new study is offering up a suggestion on how to greatly reduce the head injuries incurred by offensive linemen.

Researchers at Purdue and Stanford Universities say that if offensive linemen start plays standing up, instead of placing their hands on the ground, it would result in at least 40% fewer hits to the head. Such a change wouldn’t alter the game of football all that much, but it could help avoid countless debilitating head injuries and neurological disorders.

No other position experiences as many head injuries as offensive linemen.

