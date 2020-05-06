http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v38KZd-5hsI/

Lawyer George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, claimed in a Wednesday opinion-editorial that President Donald Trump trashed him and his Never Trump Lincoln Project group because he fears being exposed as “fake or deranged.”

Conway wrote for the Washington Post:

Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have had to carry out the duties of a president in the manner the Constitution requires. He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself, not for the nation. It’s why he was impeached, and why he should have been removed from office. […]

Trump’s lying, his self-regard, his self-soothing, his lack of empathy, his narcissistic rage, his contempt for norms, rules, laws, facts and simple truths — have all come home to roost. Now he sees his poll numbers fall accordingly, and lashes out with ever-increasing anger. For deep in his psyche he knows the truth. Because he fears being revealed as a fake or deranged, he’ll call others fake or deranged. Because he fears losing, he’ll call them losers instead.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump mocked the Lincoln Project after they released an ad lambasting his administration’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” the president tweeted, referring to Conway.

The group released an ad on Monday entitled “Mourning in America,” in which is said over 60,000 Americans died from the disease that was “ignored” by the government, causing the U.S. to become “weaker and sicker and poorer.”

President Trump attacked the group for ripping off President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” concept, stating it exposed their lack of creativity.

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, two great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more,” he tweeted.

Conway, who falsely predicted that Senate Republicans would vote in favor of convicting President Trump in the upper chamber’s impeachment trial, recently donated $2,800 — the maximum amount per election cycle for an individual donor — to presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

