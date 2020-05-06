https://www.theblaze.com/news/gov-cuomo-shocking-66-of-new-covid-19-hospitalizations-in-ny-are-people-who-had-been-staying-home

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) disclosed Wednesday that a recent survey found a “shocking” 66% of the coronavirus patients recently admitted to hospitals in the state are people who became infected despite largely remaining in the their homes during the ongoing outbreak.

What are the details?

The governor said during a press conference that more than 100 hospitals across New York participated in a survey involving roughly 1,000 patients, and the data showed that two-thirds of new admissions were individuals who had sheltered-in-place without much venturing out, CNBC reported.

Cuomo pulled up a chart compiled by state health officials, explaining, “If you notice, 18% of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1% came from jail or prison, 2% came from the homeless population, 2% from other congregate facilities, but 66% of the people were at home, which is shocking to us.”

He continued, “This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home. We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

“They’re not working. They’re not traveling,” Cuomo added, according to NBC News. “We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percent of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work — that these may be nurses, doctors, transit workers. That’s not the case. They were predominantly at home.”

[embedded content]

Coronavirus: It’s ‘shocking’ most new cases were people who stayed at home, NYC Gov. Cuomo says



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

