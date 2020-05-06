http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/XcwurdQ5z88/

BOSTON (CBS) – A fight outside a Dorchester bank that began over a lack of coronavirus social distancing led to weapons charges against one man.

Boston Police were called to the Citizens Bank on Washington Street Tuesday just before 1 p.m. They spoke to several people who said that while they were in line, an argument started with another customer who refused to adhere to social distancing policies.

When the man was asked to move away, he allegedly flashed a gun and pointed it at others in line.

The man and another woman drove off before police arrived. After receiving a description of the car, officers were able to find the driver and woman on Whitfield Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Bersa .380 semi-automatic weapon.

Ricardio Pantojas, 40, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.