Canada police can be seen pulling their guns on a woman dressed as a “Star Wars” stormtrooper after she was seen walking the streets of Lethbridge, Alberta, toting a fake plastic blaster.

The unnamed woman — an employee of Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina — was dressed up for the restaurant’s “May the Fourth” event and was walking in front of the restaurant in full “Star Wars” stormtrooper gear.

The ordeal was caught on video, which quickly went viral on the internet.

What are the details?

In the video, three Lethbridge police cars can be seen pulling up in front of the business after reportedly receiving calls that the woman was brandishing a firearm in public.

The unnamed employee immediately drops the fake blaster and puts up her hands.

The officers then can be seen swarming the woman with their weapons drawn, demanding she get on the ground.

She complies as best as she can — considering she’s in a full-body hard plastic costume — as the officers shout, “Get down on your belly!”

The woman can also be heard sobbing while her boss, who emerges from the restaurant, pleads with officers and tells them that the female employee’s blaster is nothing more than a piece of plastic and that she’s participating in a promotion for the cantina.

No charges were filed in the case, according to the outlet.

According to Calgary TV News, Lethbridge’s police chief has reportedly called for an investigation into the actions of the responding officers.

What else?

The owner, Bradley Whalen, told Lethbridge News Now that the police reaction was unnecessary.

“We had music playing in the parking lot, we had one of our staff dress up as a stormtrooper, kind of waving to people walking up and down the road, we had people stopping by and getting pictures with the stormtrooper, we put a couple of promotions on in the restaurant to entice people to come,” Whalen explained.

Whalen added that the employee kept telling officers that she was having a hard time getting down on the ground.

“She kept yelling at them that she couldn’t kneel down because, in that stormtrooper costume, you can’t even sit down in it, like it’s impossible to sit down,” Whalen said. “She kept telling them that she couldn’t get down is what she explained to me after we talked to her.

“It wasn’t a matter of her not wanting to cooperate,” Whalen continued. “She dropped the gun when they told her to and just forcing her, making her get down on the ground after they determined that she wasn’t a risk and that the gun wasn’t even a real gun, it was a plastic Star Wars blaster.”

Whalen added that the woman “suffered a bloody nose after she was tackled to the ground by officers and handcuffed.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

