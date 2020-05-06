https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/hannity-bashes-obamas-attack-senate-republicans/

(FOX NEWS) — Sean Hannity opened his show Tuesday by reacting to what he called a “truly dishonest, disgusting” letter obtained by Fox News indicating that former President Barack Obama has privately bashed Senate Republicans’ investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine, a probe Obama’s office said lent credence to a “Russian disinformation campaign.”

“The office of the former president, Barack Obama, blasted a congressional investigation into Biden’s dealing with Ukraine,” Hannity said. “Wonder why. Now, the office actually accused the investigation [of] giving credence to a ‘Russian disinformation campaign,’ and this ridiculous letter insinuated lawmakers were just spreading Russian propaganda.”

“This is all a lie, what Obama put out tonight,” Hannity continued, calling the letter “truly disgusting and dishonest.”

