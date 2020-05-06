https://www.westernjournal.com/10-weddingfail-videos-stories-gone-viral/

People expect certain things from weddings.

The bride will wear a white dress, the couple will look blissfully happy and the caterers will show up on time and serve great food.

A lot of work goes into making weddings appear to go smoothly, but it’s very rare that there’s not some hiccup in the venue, the events or the attendees. When these occur, in the moment it can be hard to appreciate them, but with a bit of time and distance, these “issues” often tend to be viewed in a humorous light.

Many people who have had time to recover from the shock of the unexpected have shared photos or videos of their wedding fails online with the hashtag #WeddingFail, and they really are hilarious.

One woman shared a clip of her and her husband’s first dance: a moment that is precious and tender, and which — in her case — included some unintentional freestyling.

During our first dance I kept telling my husband that every time he twirled me, I was slipping on my dress. He twirled me one last time and I took a tumble. My first thought was to just start spinning, so my husband joined me on the ground. #weddingfail pic.twitter.com/yCyNsm9yHJ — carson reibe (@CarsonReibe) June 19, 2019

Wardrobe malfunctions are notorious as well, and one woman submitted a photo of a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence: All three grandmothers somehow managed to choose the same blue dress.

All three of the grandmothers unexpectedly showed up to the wedding in 👏🏼the👏🏼exact👏🏼same👏🏼dress!! #WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/rRe9KxkDDA — Alex Campisi (@aacampisi) June 19, 2019

Many people commenting on the three grandmas said they considered the match a win. Another instance that was not so endearing was a photo shared by Amy Pennza, whose mother-in-law went beyond breaking the “don’t wear white to a wedding” rule and simply wore a wedding dress herself.

My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding. So, yeah, top that one, Twitter. #weddingfail @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/IjqvnXT6Ps — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 19, 2019

Pennza did explain that her MIL is an incredibly thrifty woman who got the dress for a bargain and now regrets having worn it, but also added that her MIL is one of the most generous, selfless people she knows, so she was forgiven.

Sometimes it’s the elements that cause a problem, and at times the most romantic locations pose the most potential problems. If you pose on or near water, chances are good that you’ll get wet.

Trying to get that perfect romantic shot of us both in a boat after saying I Do 😂😂😂 #wedding #weddingfail #CaptionThis #Florida pic.twitter.com/cGeyLS2IkI — Aaron McMillan (@PoetryontheMind) November 20, 2019

Again with the water. Why are people so drawn to it while wearing expensive clothing?

Speaking of the elements, while nature is a beautiful and wild thing, and many like to maximize its time on their special day, there are things people just don’t think of before heading off to their ceremony.

Like, if your ceremony and exchange of rings is going to take place at the beach, over sand, you’d better not drop the rings.

@jimmyfallon #weddingfails We got married on the beach. At some point I dropped the ring in the sand but didn’t realize until it was time to exchange rings. After what seemed like an eternity, my husband found it and it slid right on his finger. A few moments of sheer panic. pic.twitter.com/hurr4LCQ3H — Darla_kwhit (@darlak0508) June 19, 2019

Rain? Shine? Wind? It’s a good idea to plan for unfavorable conditions, although when they strike, they can cause some pretty amusing “accidents.”

Did the bride figure push the groom off the cake? Is she waving bye? Difficult to tell, but at least the dog is sticking around.

At a friends wedding reception it was very windy and the groom got blown off the cake and well it looked like he had jumped off and ran away and she’s waving bye Felicia! #weddingfail pic.twitter.com/KijWcDLi6W — BeachBlonde843 (@deborahkim55) June 18, 2019

Involving children or pets in a wedding is a lovely way to keep the mood light — but it might be kept light precisely because neither kids nor dogs play by the rules.

With a dress so light and soft, is it any wonder a pup might pick it as a good place to nap?

Even wild animals have been known to throw a wrench into the wedding works. If they’re around, they don’t need an invitation to get involved.

Life is full of surprises, and these people have had them captured on film — for better or worse.

Did you have anything like these incidents happen at your wedding?

