A collection of over 200 Hollywood stars and scientists have signed an editorial this week calling on world leaders and citizens to embrace “radical transformation” of our economies and values post-coronavirus crisis in order to avoid what they say will be “the massive extinction of life on Earth.”

Among the signatories of the alarmist message are several high-profile actors, including Robert De Niro, Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes, Eva Green, Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Willem Defoe and Joaquin Phoenix.

The editorial, published in the French paper Le Monde on Wednesday, presents the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to “examine what is essential” and to recognize that “the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat.”

“The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences,” they declare. “We therefore solemnly call upon leaders — and all of us as citizens – to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.”

“The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings,” they continue. “Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.”

Below is the full text of the editorial, titled “No To A Return To Normal” (translation via Deadline):

Lynsey Addario, senior reporter; Isabelle Adjani, actress; Roberto Alagna, lyric singer; Pedro Almodovar, director; Santiago Amigorena, writer; Angèle, singer; Adria Arjona, actress; Yann Arthus-Bertrand, photographer, director; Ariane Ascaride, actress; Olivier Assayas, director; Josiane Balasko, actress; Jeanne Balibar, actress; Bang Hai Ja, painter; Javier Bardem, actor; Aurélien Barrau, astrophysicist, honorary member of the Institut universitaire de France; Mikhail Baryshnikov, dancer, choreographer; Nathalie Baye, actress; Emmanuelle Béart, actress; Jean Bellorini, director; Monica Bellucci, actress; Alain Benoit, physicist, Academy of Sciences; Charles Berling, actor; Juliette Binoche, actress; Benjamin Biolay, singer; Dominique Blanc, actress; Cate Blanchett, actress; Gilles Bœuf, former president of the National Museum of Natural History; Valérie Bonneton, actress; Aurélien Bory, director; Miguel Bosé, actor, singer; Stéphane Braunschweig, director; Stéphane Brizé, director; Irina Brook, director; Peter Brook, director; Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, actress, director; Khatia Buniatishvili, pianist; Florence Burgat, philosopher, research director at Inrae; Guillaume Canet, actor, director; Anne Carson, poet, writer, Academy of Arts and Sciences; Michel Cassé, astrophysicist; Aaron Ciechanover, Nobel Prize in chemistry; François Civil, actor; François Cluzet, actor; Isabel Coixet, director; Gregory Colbert, photographer, director; Paolo Conte, singer; Marion Cotillard, actress; Camille Cottin, actress; Penélope Cruz, actress; Alfonso Cuaron, director; Willem Dafoe, actor; Béatrice Dalle, actress; Alain Damasio, writer; Ricardo Darin, actor; Cécile de France, actress; Robert De Niro, actor; Annick de Souzenelle, writer; Johann Deisenhofer, biochemist, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Kate del Castillo, actress; Miguel Delibes Castro, biologist, Royal Spanish Academy of Sciences; Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota, director; Claire Denis, director; Philippe Descola, anthropologist, CNRS gold medal; Virginie Despentes, writer; Alexandre Desplat, composer; Arnaud Desplechin, director; Natalie Dessay, lyric singer; Cyril Dion, writer, director; Hervé Dole, astrophysicist, honorary member of the Institut universitaire de France; Adam Driver, actor; Jacques Dubochet, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Diane Dufresne, singer; Thomas Dutronc, singer; Lars Eidinger, actor; Olafur Eliasson, plastic artist, sculptor; Marianne Faithfull, singer; Pierre Fayet, member of the Academy of Sciences; Abel Ferrara, director; Albert Fert, Nobel Prize in physics; Ralph Fiennes, actor; Edmond Fischer, biochemist, Nobel Prize in medicine; Jane Fonda, actress; Joachim Frank, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, actor; Marie-Agnès Gillot, star dancer; Amos Gitaï, director; Alejandro Gonzales Iñarritu, director; Timothy Gowers, Fields Mathematics Medal; Eva Green, actress; Sylvie Guillem, star dancer; Ben Hardy, actor; Serge Haroche, Nobel Prize in physics; Dudley R. Herschbach, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Roald Hoffmann, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Rob Hopkins, founder of cities in transition; Nicolas Hulot, Honorary President of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for Nature and Man; Imany, singer; Jeremy Irons, actor; Agnès Jaoui, actress, director; Jim Jarmusch, director; Vaughan Jones, Fields Mathematics Medal; Spike Jonze, director; Camélia Jordana, singer; Jean Jouzel, climatologist, Vetlesen Prize; Anish Kapoor, sculptor, painter; Naomi Kawase, director; Sandrine Kiberlain, actress; Angélique Kidjo, singer; Naomi Klein, writer; Brian Kobilka, Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Hirokazu Kore-eda, director; Panos Koutras, director; Antjie Krog, poet; La Grande Sophie, singer; Ludovic Lagarde, director; Mélanie Laurent, actress; Bernard Lavilliers, singer; Yvon Le Maho, ecophysiologist, member of the Academy of Sciences; Roland Lehoucq, astrophysicist; Gilles Lellouche, actor, director; Christian Louboutin, creator; Roderick MacKinnon, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Madonna, singer; Macha Makeïeff, director; Claude Makélélé, footballer; Ald Al Malik, rapper; Rooney Mara, actress; Ricky Martin, singer; Carmen Maura, actress; Michel Mayor, Nobel Prize in physics; Medina, rapper; Melody Gardot, singer; Arturo Menchaca Rocha, physicist, former president of the Mexican Academy of Sciences; Raoni Metuktire, Raoni’s Indian chief; Julianne Moore, actress; Wajdi Mouawad, director, author; Gérard Mouroux, Nobel Prize in physics; Nana Mouskouri, singer; Yael Naim, singer; Jean-Luc Nancy, philosopher; Guillaume Néry, freediving world champion; Pierre Niney, actor; Michaël Ondaatje, writer; Thomas Ostermeier, director; Rithy Panh, director; Vanessa Paradis, singer, actress; James Peebles, Nobel Prize in physics; Corine Pelluchon, philosopher; Joaquin Phoenix, actor; Apple, singer; Iggy Pop, singer; Olivier Py, director; Radu Mihaileanu, director; Susheela Raman, singer; Edgar Ramirez, actor; Charlotte Rampling, actress; Raphaël, singer; Eric Reinhardt, writer; Resident, singer; Jean-Michel Ribes, director; Matthieu Ricard, Buddhist monk; Richard Roberts, Nobel Prize in medicine; Isabella Rossellini, actress; Cecilia Roth, actress; Carlo Rovelli, physicist, honorary member of the Institut universitaire de France; Paolo Roversi, photographer; Ludivine Sagnier, actress; Shaka Ponk (Sam and Frah), singers; Vandana Shiva, philosopher, writer; Abderrahmane Sissako, director; Gustaf Skarsgard, actor; Sorrentino Paolo, director; Sabrina Speich, oceanographer, Albert Defant medal; Sting, singer; James Fraser Stoddart, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Barbra Streisand, singer, actress, director; Malgorzata Szumowska, director; Béla Tarr, director; Bertrand Tavernier, director; Alexandre Tharaud, pianist; James Thierré, director, dancer; Mélanie Thierry, actress; Tran Anh Hung, director; Jean-Louis Trintignant, actor; Karin Viard, actress; Rufus Wainwright, singer; Lulu Wang, director; Paul Watson, navigator, writer; Wim Wenders, director; Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Prize in chemistry; Sonia Wieder-Atherton, cellist; Frank Wilczek, Nobel Prize in physics; Olivia Wilde, actress; Christophe Willem, singer; Bob Wilson, director; Lambert Wilson, actor; David Wineland, Nobel Prize in Physics; Xuan Thuan Trinh, astrophysicist; Muhammad Yunus, economist, Nobel Peace Prize; Zazie, singer.

