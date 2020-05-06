https://www.theblaze.com/news/firefight-armed-homeowner-crook

A Texas homeowner confronted a man he heard breaking into his vehicle just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police told the Express-News.

Many crooks still haven’t caught on to the very real possibility that their victims may be exercising their Second Amendment rights — and apparently this guy was no exception.

What happened next?

Indeed the homeowner told police he pulled out his gun, the paper said, adding that the man allegedly breaking into his car pulled out a gun, too.

The pair exchanged gunfire, the Express News reported, and the suspect was hit in the torso and fled the scene.

What happened to the suspect and the homeowner?



Police found the suspect’s body in the grass at Bellaire Park, the paper said, which is around the corner from the crime scene.

The homeowner wasn’t hit during the shootout, KTSA-AM reported, adding that it’s unclear if the homeowner will face criminal charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

