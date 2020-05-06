http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uT2HsP5F3PM/report-detroit-casinos-may-not-reopen-for-months

(WWJ) Because of a nearly $350 million budget shortage, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan suspended anti-blight programs across the city, and delivered the grim news that entertainment — including Detroit’s cash cow casinos — may not reopen for months.

Meanwhile, at least one tribal casino in the Upper Peninsula will begin a phased reopening today, according to MLive, because it’s not subject to governmental orders to stay closed.

“The opening of the entertainment sector and casinos is going to depend on the development of the anti-virals, the development of a vaccine, and things that are outside our control,” Duggan said in an interview this week.

The most optimistic estimates say a vaccine could be developed by January, though others say that breakneck speed of development for something that usually takes 10 years is unlikely. There are promising treatments emerging for COVID-19, though none yet that seem to wipe it out of an infected person.

“I would be surprised if a vaccine develops within a year. So we’re going to have to deal with it. Do the casinos end up reopening with 25% or 30% capacity? I don’t know,” Duggan went on to say.

It’s a hard blow, not only for gamblers, but because taxes and development fees brought in $184 million for Detroit last year, and $118 million for the state, and accounted for 20% of the city’s general fund.

With that loss and others, Detroit is able to avoid cutting police and fire only because the city has amassed a size able rainy day fund, Duggan said.

That fund has $107 million, $50 million of which will be used to offset budget cuts. The City Council also approved Tuesday $72 million in cuts to blight elimination spending, as well as trims in the workforce and transit for a total savings of $348 million.

Meanwhile Up North, Island Resort and Casino in Harris, which has been closed since March 21, announced it will reopen today its slot machines, carryout food service, some bars, bingo and retail sales, according to an announcement on Friday, May 1. On Friday, May 8, its golf courses will open. Its hotel plans to reopen on Wednesday, May 13, per MLive

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, casinos are supposed to stay shuttered until May 28. But the casinos Up North are owned and operated by the Hannahville Indian Community and – like all tribal casinos in the state – is not under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, MLive reports.

