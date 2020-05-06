https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/indianapolis-mayor-churches-remain-closed-weekend/

(INDIANAPOLIS STAR) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will not allow church-goers in Marion County to congregate in person this weekend, as the county’s stay at home order will go through Friday, May 15.

“I look forward to the time I can walk through the doors of my church,” he said in a press conference Wednesday. “But it is in our faith that we find our strength. I will call upon that strength for at least another week as we work to love our neighbors through our sacrifice. We are radically commanded to love neighbor as we do ourselves.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said there are no restrictions on gatherings in churches across the state beginning Friday for the other 91 counties in Indiana.

