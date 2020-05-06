https://www.theblaze.com/news/inmate-escapes-chicago-area-jail-covid-mask

An escaped Chicago inmate is on the loose after reportedly escaping — with a face mask — under the guise of another inmate’s identity.

What are the details?

According to WBBM-TV, 28-year-old Quintin Henderson was scheduled to be released from custody on Saturday.

However, Henderson reportedly lent his identity to fellow prisoner, 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, for a sum of $1,000, so that Scott could escape in an early release.

Scott, who identified himself as Henderson and wore a face mask as well as Henderson’s sweatshirt, was able to leave jail on an individual bond. According to an Associated Press report, Scott stepped forward when corrections officers called Henderson’s name for discharge on Saturday. The 21-year-old inmate signed release papers pretending to be Henderson, and exited the jail.

Scott was initially in jail on a $50,000 D-bond for “unlawful use of a weapon,” WBBM reported, and was set to be placed on electronic monitoring if he made bond.

Cook County Jail staff discovered that Scott had escaped with Henderson’s identity only when it was time for Henderson to provide detailed personal information for his discharge and paperwork was missing.

The station reported that an internal investigation into the incident is underway.

What else?

Needless to say, Henderson is not leaving jail, and his bond was increased to a $25,000 D-bond with additional charges of aiding Scott’s escape.

Police are seeking Scott’s whereabouts, and ask anyone with information on the escaped inmate to call 773-674-8477.

“The nature of the offenses isn’t merely the aiding and abetting, it’s who you aided and abetted. And that’s weighing heavily against you,” Judge Mary Marubio told Henderson at his bail hearing, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Henderson is due back in court May 20.

