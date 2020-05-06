https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Adam-Schiff-Richard-Grenell-2016-election-collusion/2020/05/06/id/966360

House Republicans looking for access to transcripts of interviews conducted during the Russia investigation will get their records soon.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that transcripts from the panel’s probe are cleared for public release, Fox News reports.

Grenell wrote a letter to Schiff on Monday telling him transcripts from 53 interviews, which total 6,000 pages, can be released.

“All of the transcripts, with our required redactions, can be released to the public without any concerns of disclosing classified material,” Grenell wrote.

House Republicans have accused Schiff of “blocking” the release of the transcripts. This week, several Republican lawmakers wrote a letter demanding Schiff make them available.

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts,” they wrote. “This news, if accurate, is disturbing — especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

The interviews are all related to foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election

In September 2018, the committee voted to release the transcripts of witness interviews that they conducted during the panel’s Russia probe. In November 2018, the transcripts were sent to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for an “interagency classification review to prevent the inadvertent disclosure of classified information.”

All but 10 transcripts were ready to be released in June 2019, Grenell said.

Grenell said the remaining 10 transcripts were completed and the documents have “not been shared with the White House.”

“In the interests of transparency and accountability, I urge you to honor your previous public statements, and your Committee’s unanimous vote on this matter, to release all 53 cleared transcripts to all Members of Congress and the American public as soon as possible,” Grenell wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

