On Wednesday night the Department of Justice released the August 2017 Rosenstein Scope Memo.

The August 2017 scope memo penned by then-DAG Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller was released with redactions on Wednesday.

Rosenstein wrote a total of three scope memos giving Mueller permission to rove around unchecked in a fishing expedition to not only target Trump officials, but to play defense and cover up the Obama administration’s crimes.

The August 2017 scope memo revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition.

Flynn of course was already cleared by the FBI on January 4, 2017 when the field office found “no derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

On Wednesday night Sean Hannity opened his show on the Rosenstein Scope Memo.

Sean then told his audience that a “deep state day of reckoning is very close.”

Then Sean Hannity warned Adam Schiff.

Sean Hannity: Oh, by the way, Adam Schiff, tick-tock. It’s not going to be a good day tomorrow. Just guessing. Earlier today acting Director of National Intelligence, Rick Grenell, he called on the congenital, compromised liar Adam Schiff to release secret Russian probe transcripts that the committee had already voted to make public back in 2018. Tomorrow, just hearing, what do I know? I’m just a talk-show host. It could be the day that the corrupt, compromised, congenital liar Schiff is completely exposed.

