Joe Biden’s mind is gone.

77-year-old Biden on Wednesday said he campaigned for Democrats in 1918.

“In 1918 — excuse me, in 2018, I campaigned for, over in 24 states for over 65 candidates,” said Biden.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden just said he campaigned for Democrats “in 1918.” pic.twitter.com/kTbLjhvPNE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 6, 2020

Biden can’t make it through a sentence without tripping over his tongue or losing his train of thought.

Old Joe told a South Carolina crowd in February that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’

Only he’s not.

Biden also told an Iowa crowd in January that he needs a strong Vice President because he’s old and may die in office.

“Whomever I pick” for VP, must “be capable of being president, because I’m an old guy — no I’m serious!” Biden said.

Cringe.

