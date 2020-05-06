https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-says-campaigned-democrats-1918-video/
Joe Biden’s mind is gone.
77-year-old Biden on Wednesday said he campaigned for Democrats in 1918.
“In 1918 — excuse me, in 2018, I campaigned for, over in 24 states for over 65 candidates,” said Biden.
WATCH:
WATCH: Joe Biden just said he campaigned for Democrats “in 1918.” pic.twitter.com/kTbLjhvPNE
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 6, 2020
Biden can’t make it through a sentence without tripping over his tongue or losing his train of thought.
Old Joe told a South Carolina crowd in February that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’
Only he’s not.
Biden also told an Iowa crowd in January that he needs a strong Vice President because he’s old and may die in office.
“Whomever I pick” for VP, must “be capable of being president, because I’m an old guy — no I’m serious!” Biden said.
Cringe.