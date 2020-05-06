http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UVBpnKsbJCI/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday fired back at reporters after they criticized her for a prediction about the coronavirus she made in February.

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked McEnany whether she regretted saying that President Trump would not let the coronavirus come to this country.

“Given what has happened since then, would you like to take that back?” Mason asked.

McEnany said she was asked about the president’s travel ban on China and she responded with the intent of the restrictions.

“I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions,” she replied, reading off a list of incorrect media predictions about the virus and how Americans should respond.

McEnany was clearly prepared for the gotcha question, reading off several headlines.

“I’ll leave you with those questions and maybe you’ll have a few answers in a few days,” she replied before exiting the press briefing room.

