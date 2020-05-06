https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-paxton-texas-attorney-general-dallas/2020/05/06/id/966386

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Dallas judge Eric Moye “abused his discretion” in sentencing salon owner Shelley Luther to serve seven days in jail for opening her business despite the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Paxton told “National Report” that his office does not support the judge’s decision, and noted they “just sent a letter to the judge a little while ago, basically saying that the judge had abused his discretion in sending this woman to jail who literally was just trying to make a living, and especially in light of the fact that the governor is allowing hair salons,” and similar businesses “on Friday, it’s a little bit over the top [to] put a woman in jail who’s just trying to take care of her family.”

He added, “especially in a county where, if you shoplift, the [District Attorney] there has said that as long as it’s just $750 at a particular time, we won’t prosecute you.”

Paxton said, overall he is “enjoying” seeing businesses start to reopen, saying, “hopefully that will progress in a fast and expeditious way, so they can actually make a profit.”

