https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496411-live-and-let-die-heard-blaring-through-mask-factory-during-trump

While President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE toured a manufacturing plant producing N95 respirators for coronavirus response efforts on Tuesday, the Guns ’N Roses version of “Live and Let Die” was heard blasting through the speakers.

Trump and members of his administration were observing an employee working at the Honeywell factory in Phoenix when the music changed from Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” to “Live and Let Die,” which written by Paul McCartney for the 1973 James Bond film with the same title.

Trump and a Honeywell representative were seen trying to talk over the blaring music as frontman Axl Rose was heard singing “If this ever-changing world in which we live in / Makes you give in and cry / say live and let die.”

ADVERTISEMENT

[embedded content]

The clip quickly went viral on social media, garnering nearly 4 million views.

Whoever had the balls to play Live and Let Die while Trump toured the mask factory can deejay any party I ever have for the rest of my life. https://t.co/PQv6gT5p5F — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 6, 2020

This really isn’t the track you want to come on at this point pic.twitter.com/DaBQ2zsXIx — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Other songs heard during the tour included ones regularly played at Trump’s political rallies, including Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

Trump and the other officials on the tour wore safety googles, but no masks during the visit. Throughout the factory, there were multiple signs instructing employees to wear masks, with one reading: “Please wear your mask at all times.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelFox’s ‘Greg Gutfeld Show’ tops Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel in late-night ratings race Howard Stern: ‘I am all in on Joe Biden’ Global concert ‘One World’ raises 7 million to fight coronavirus pandemic MORE quipped on Twitter that the soundtrack offered “no better metaphor” for the Trump presidency.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

Rose is an avid critic of the president, but has not yet commented on Tuesday’s scene.

In 2018, the rock star took to Twitter to slam Trump for playing the band’s music at his rallies after members formally requested him not to.

Several musicians have reportedly instructed Trump not to use their songs during his rallies, including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and members of Prince’s estate.

Earlier this year, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills said the band was considering legal action against the president for playing their song “Everybody Hurts” and “Losing My Religion” during a Milwaukee rally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

