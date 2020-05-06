https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/mark-levin-joe-biden

When it comes to embarrassing gaffes and awkward moments, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden just keeps getting worse and worse. He can’t seem to make it through one interview without saying something that makes us all just cringe.

“These are telltale signs,” said BlazeTV host Mark Levin of the former vice president’s apparent confusion. “I mean, if you’re a relative, you’re his spouse, wouldn’t you say you’re concerned about this at this point? If you’re the Democrats, aren’t you concerned?”

Watch the video below to see Levin’s commentary on some of Biden’s most cringeworthy moments:

