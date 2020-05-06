https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/marxist-china-spearheaded-devastating-lockdowns/

China set the example for lockdown of national economies in an unprecedented move. Western nations followed the Chinese example and shut down their own economies too. Lack of supply or demand didn’t halted growth, but political decisions did. We are consequently facing the financial meltdown of a century by political choice.

China is now the world leader, spearheading how everyone handles pandemic crisis. What the Marxist-Leninist president of the People’s Republic, Xi Jinping, does, we all follow and implement. Or do we?

Nobody seems to have noticed that China mainly closed down one city, Wuhan, and its province, Hubei. Five million Wuhan inhabitants were allowed to leave and traveled elsewhere in China, which leaves 6 million in lockdown Wuhan. By March 14, most of Hubei were to resume work and production. That means there was a lockdown for approximately four weeks in most of Hubei. Other areas were also affected, national borders and so on.

The point is, China only closed down epicenter areas, but the West closed down whole nations, counties, towns, municipalities, everywhere. This has severely impacted the economy on a level that may be far worse than China.

From Day 1, I suggested that the coronavirus crisis must be seen in light of the U.S.-China trade war. It seems that the Western worship of oligarchs now gives China the upper hand.

The panic advice to shut down came from a mix between oligarch Bill Gates, the WHO leader, Marxist-Leninist Dr. Tedros, and was massively pushed by the CNN-led media. Western oligarch-owned CNN is actually proud of spearheading panic; they even summed it up in a CNN article.

Dr. Tedros first under- then over-reporting is central, since Western leaders believe that the WHO is equivalent to God. He allegedly under-reported the China numbers, then brutally switched to over-reporting prospects of millions of dead on March 10, to EU leaders.

In the March 10 meeting, he estimated a 3.5% or more death rate among the infected, describing the outbreak as “pandemic” and predicting millions dead in Europe. Apparently, Angela Merkel was so shocked that others had to calm her down. An estimated 60-70% in the population were expected to contract the virus. British authorities stated 60-80%. By March 12, the EU closed down its economies.

This combined with, in essence, the Imperial College draft, which was not even peer-reviewed, caused the fear of a bug on a level never seen before. As it turns out, the Imperial College report thatmotivated the U.K. and other nations to leave its herd immunity strategy, turns out to not be peer-reviewed and written by a professor Neil Ferguson who highly overestimated the numbers for Ebola and Swine influenza. It predicted that 510,000 could die in the U.K. without lockdown, while 250,000 could die even with an isolationist strategy.

This was recently pointed out by Johan Giesecke, the state epidemiologist for Sweden who also served as the first chief scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Everyone also forgot that 650,000 people die yearly of a regular influenza, according to the WHO. Even in the U.S., the 2018 deaths from regular influenza was around 80,000, according to CNN. Bill Gates, WHO and CNN did not make fuss about that.

We currently have politicians who eagerly flock around billionaire “pandemic expert” Bill Gates to take his oligarch advice rather than to listen to national pandemic experts.

Stanford School of Medicine professor John Ioannidis says that the lockdowns could be a “once in a century evidence fiasco.” He has described the coronavirus as a “very common, mild infection for the vast majority.” Do we know enough to justify the massive measures that violate human rights in our free democratic society? So asks Germany’s forefront virus expert in microbiology, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, in his open letter to the chancellor of Germany. Of course, Merkel does not listen to him.

Dr. Bhakdi says: “This is the incredible tragedy. The life expectancy of millions is now being shortened because of this. The horrifying impact on world economy threatens the existence of countless people.”

Over 1 billion people are now threatened by hunger due to worldwide lockdowns. In the U.K. alone, 3 million go hungry. Many are asking if the COVID-19 reaction was overblown. In that case, who pushed the exaggerations? If politically motivated, the misinformation may have contributed to the largest economic meltdown in a century. Let us at least now stop continuing the socio-economic suicide and get back to work.

