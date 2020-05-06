https://www.theblaze.com/news/maybe-your-purpose-on-this-planet-isnt-on-this-planet-us-space-force-launches-first-recruitment-video

The United States Space Force has launched its first recruitment ad following the graduation of its inaugural class of cadets just weeks ago.

What are the details?

The commercial was unveiled by Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond on Wednesday during a webinar sponsored by the Space Foundation.

In the ad, the Space Force shows off planes, satellites, and dazzling views of the new frontier for military personnel while a narrator says:

Some people look to the stars and ask, ‘What if?’ Our job, is to have an answer. We have to imagine what will be imagined, plan for what’s possible—while it’s still impossible. Maybe you weren’t put here just to ask the questions. Maybe you were put here to be the answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.

During his presentation, Gen. Raymond explained, “It is a critical time for space. But it’s also an incredibly exciting time. There are advances being made in all sectors of the space domain whether it is national security space, commercial space, civil space with the moon to mars program and international space.”

He added, “The average American needs to understand just how reliant their life is on space. Space fuels the American way of life. Space also fuels our American way of war.”

Gen. Raymond went on to echo what he has said before about building up the newest branch of the military to around 16,000 strong. There will be a highly-selective process in choosing recruits for the force that is designed to be a “lean, agile service.”

Just weeks ago, 86 cadets graduated from the Air Force Academy and became the first to be commissioned into the Space Force.

