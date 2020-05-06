https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/medical-researcher-verge-making-significant-coronavirus-breakthrough-shot-death/

Bing Liu

Bing Liu, a medical researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine said to be on the “verge of making very significant” Coronavirus findings was shot dead over the weekend in a murder-suicide.

NBC reported:

A medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania, officials said.

He had been shot in the head and the neck, the agency said.

An hour after Liu’s body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.

Ross Township police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp told NBC News that the men knew each other. Investigators believe Gu killed Liu before returning to his car, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.