https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-doesnt-like-it-harry-sells-rifle-collection-to-reportedly-please-meghan

Prince Harry recently sold his custom-made hunting rifles as a way to please “animal-loving” wife Meghan Markel, U.K. tabloids said Wednesday.

“A fellow hunter bought the pair of prized Purdey firearms, thought to be worth at least £50,000, in a private deal,” The Sun reported.

“Harry learnt to shoot as a child and once killed a one-ton buffalo,” the outlet said. “But Meghan is opposed to hunting and pals hinted the Duke of Sussex would give up to appease her.”

The 35-year-old was absent from recent shoots at Balmoral and Sandringham, The Sun outlined. “He sold his two British-made guns five months ago — before he and Meghan, 38, quit the UK for a new life in North America.”

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out,” a friend of the anonymous buyer said. “They are beautiful examples and he’s very pleased with them but he’s not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.”

Conservationist Jane Goodall, 86, said last week that Harry would likely stop hunting to please Meghan.

Goodall told Radio Times Harry and brother Prince William “were champions of the natural world.” “Except they hunt and shoot,” she added. “But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting.”

Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving behind their royal duties to become financially independent in January. About a week after their bombshell announcement, Queen Elizabeth II financially cut off the couple and stripped them of their titles

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement, adding that she “support[s] their wish for a more independent life.” “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement continued. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” the Queen closed.

As noted by U.K. outlet Express in January, Harry was forced to give up military titles when he chose the royal split. “Prince Harry, who made a career in the Armed Forces before he met Meghan Markle, will also lose some of his military titles,” the report outlined. “Prince Harry enjoyed 10 years in the Army, leaving in 2015.”

Harry “was the Captain-General of Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving,” Express said. “As his grandmother is the head of the Armed forces in the UK, the Queen can strip Harry of his titles.”

“The titles class as military appointments and royal appointments are part official duties, which Harry will no longer perform,” noted the report. “As such, he will no longer hold his titles, as revealed by Buckingham Palace in a statement.”

The agreement mandates Harry “may no longer wear his uniform, as tradition bars military personnel from doing so, but he may wear his medals.”

