A Michigan mother was arraigned on gun and murder charges in the deadly shooting of a Family Dollar security guard who allegedly asked her daughter to wear a protective mask amid the CCP virus pandemic.

Sharmel Teague, 44, is believed by prosecutors to have triggered an argument that led to the fatal shooting of security guard Calvin Munerlyn after he told Teague’s adult daughter to wear a mask at the dollar store in Flint, according to WJRT.

Teague was wearing a mask but her daughter, in her 20s, was not, according to Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.

“Several witnesses in the Family Dollar said Mr. Munerlyn had got into a verbal altercation with an unknown black female over not wearing a mask before the shooting had taken place. There is surveillance video confirming that altercation,” Leyton said at a press conference on Monday.

Teague spit at Munerlyn when he tried telling her daughter that she needed to wear a mask or covering. The guard ordered them to leave the store after she spit at him, Leyton said. Munerlyn advised the cashier not to provide service to her.

After Munerlyn told Sharmel Teague to leave the store, Teague’s husband, Larry Teague, and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, returned minutes later to confront him, said Leyton.

“It’s not a long conversation, and then immediately the younger man pulls out the gun, points it and pulls the trigger and the victim drops to the floor,” Leyton said Tuesday.

Teague’s husband and son were also charged in the case. They face first-degree premeditated murder charges and are still at large, WJRT reported.

Leyton said he believes Larry Teague and Bishop are still alive, and it’s not clear if they are together.

The Michigan State Police’s fugitive apprehension team “are the best in the business and they will find them,” Leyton told the station. “They will capture them, they will bring them to justice.”

Leyton told MLive that those who help the two fugitives evade arrest could face charges.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” Leyton said, according to Fox2 in Detroit.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Munerlyn’s family, and more than $300,000 has been raised so far.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

