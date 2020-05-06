http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/aEl7swPbCKk/

There have always been long-standing concerns about the radio waves that are being emitted by our devices, especially from our cellphones. However, it seems that these concerns have been amplified with the launch of 5G, where there have been conspiracy theories that are linking 5G to various health issues.

Advertising

So much so that some people are actually actively taking matters into their own hands, where according to reports, a small town in Quebec, Canada has experienced an incident where several cellphone towers have been set on fire over allegations that 5G is somehow linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it seems that these particular cellphone towers located in Prevost does not even have 5G capabilities to begin with, meaning that the attack on these towers did not even make sense. According to a spokesperson for the town, it appears that many residents in the area have been talking about conspiracy theories that have linked 5G to the pandemic, which presumably has resulted in some people trying to take matters into their own hands.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about cellphone towers being attacked. Back in April, there was a report of how 5G towers were being vandalized and set on fire in the UK over similar health concerns that were based on these conspiracy theories.

Filed in Cellphones >Medical. Read more about 5g, Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: mobilesyrup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

