House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rolling in dough. Her net worth reportedly tops $120 million (not bad on an annual salary of $194,000).

We know all about her $25,000 refrigerator stacked to the brim with $12-a-gallon gourmet ice cream. But now she’s got a new ostentatious show of her wealth.

The California Democrat has been sporting designer masks when she’s at the Capitol (she refuses to call Democrats back to work, despite the coronavirus, but she’s still there from time to time [don’t ask how much it costs U.S. taxpayers to fly her back and forth to her San Francisco mansion]).

Price tag: $22 per mask (according to a Washington Post reporter).

Per label visible in photos, Pelosi is wearing a face mask made by this company Donna Lewis that says it donates a mask to Johns Hopkins for every one you buy for $22https://t.co/b5eqNYkxFi — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) April 30, 2020

The company says it offers “alfresco masks.”

Limited quantity of form fitting masks made with top quality fabric overruns

Non-medical, reusable, and washable face masks with elastic straps

Made in Virginia from up-cycled all cotton fabric and linings

Comfortably face-conforming with a flex-wired nose bridge

Breathable and quick-drying

Wash with cold water and soap

But the company notes the masks are more for show, not for protection.

“While the purpose of our mask is to protect, please understand that this mask is not a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment, and is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19. Please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands and refrain from touching your face. We recommend you consult a health care professional should you be in a circumstance that requires medical grade Personal Protective Equipment,” says the Donna Lewis website.

Pelosi exhibited her total tone deafness last month when she appeared on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden from her Napa Valley mansion. Asked by the host to “share something from her home,” Pelosi walked over to two massive built-in refrigerators and slid open a freezer drawer.

She later took to Twitter to post the clip, writing: “We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer.”

One Twitterer wrote that Pelosi’s “mail order gourmet ice cream is $14 a pint for those of you asking,” and included a link to Jeni’s, the ice cream Pelosi had tons of in her freezer.

Actor James Woods jumped in, too.

“Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. ‘Let them eat cake.’”

Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. “Let them eat cake.” https://t.co/6ogIDP4QzT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

