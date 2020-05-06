https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/davidpecker-nationalenquirer-AMI/2020/05/06/id/966425

American Media, Inc., owner of the National Enquirer, helmed by longtime Trump acquaintance David Pecker, is asking the Trump Administration for an alleged $5-6 million in Payroll Protection Program money.

The news comes after Pecker announced in a staff-wide letter on April 21 that he was cutting all employee salaries by 23%, the Daily Mail reports.

The National Enquirer widely supported Donald Trump in his run for the White House, and even allegedly paid $150,000 to former Playboy playmate and alleged Trump mistress Karen McDougal, in a “catch and kill” deal which kept her story out of the public eye during the election.

If AMI obtains the funds and maintains its current 450 employees on staff for eight weeks, the loan could be forgiven – essentially, becoming free money.

An anonymous AMI staffer told the Daily Beast, “If they get the money, they should be called on the carpet. Their gumption is breathtaking. It’s not right — they would be taking money away from a small business that really needs it. It doesn’t surprise me Pecker is trying this as he’s desperate, but getting money from the government and Trump after all they have done is sickening.”

In the staff-wide letter, Pecker wrote, ““I am afraid the stark realities created by this global pandemic are taking a significant toll on our businesses,” The Daily Beast said.

However, insiders note that AMI and its nine publications were in deep financial trouble well before the onset of the COVID-19 virus. The National Enquirer allegedly was to be sold to Hudson News owner James Cohen, but the deal has not yet been finalized.

Former National Enquirer Editor Steve Coz told the Daily Beast, “It’s on a ventilator. I pray that all the current staff are safe, and my heart goes out to all the former staff that built such a tremendous empire.”

There is little question that AMI is hurting for money. RadarOnline and Men’s Journal underwent heavy staff reductions. Men’s Journal was moved to Los Angeles and New York employees were laid off, the Daily Beast reports.

In a prepared statement, AMI told the Daily Beast, “American Media made the decision to apply for PPP support in an effort to secure hundreds of jobs that might have been lost as we and other publishers continue to navigate the current economic climate created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

During the trial of Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, CNN says that Pecker received immunity after agreeing to testify.

