https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-video-shows-democrat-joe-bidenlying-face-off-perfect-vp-president-obama/

Senator Joe Biden was a known liar when Senator Obama picked him as his VP candidate. It was a match made in heaven with the two most dishonest US politicians combining in one ticket.

In a speech in September 2018, Barack Obama trashed President Trump in Chicago, Illinois.

Obama forgot to talk about the murder rate in the city for the past ten years.

Obama claimed the Trump economic miracle was his doing. Then Obama claimed his policies brought about several economic successes.

TRENDING: Armed Texas SWAT Team Raids Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa After Breaking State Orders and Reopening — 8 Arrested!

So we worked hard to end that crisis but also to break some of these longer term trends. The actions we took during that crisis returned the economy to healthy growth and initiated the longest streak of job creation on record. And we covered another 20 million Americans with health insurance and cut our deficits by more than half, partly by making sure that people like me who have been given such amazing opportunities by this country pay our fair share of taxes to help folks coming up behind me. And by the time I left office, household income was near its all-time high, and the uninsured rate hit an all-time low, poverty rates were falling. I mention this just so when you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started. I’m glad it’s continued, but when you hear about this economic miracle that’s been going on, when the job numbers come out, monthly job numbers and suddenly Republicans are saying it’s a miracle, I have to kind of remind them, actually, those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016 and — anyway. I digress.

Just those two paragraphs were riddled with lies.

For example:

1.) The crisis returned the economy to healthy growth.

Truth: Obama was the first president in history to not have a single year of 3.0% GDP growth.

2.) We covered another 20 million Americans with health insurance.

Truth: Obamacare covered 21 million but 28 million Americans remained uninsured. It was a failed government boondoggle that ruined US health industry.

3.) We cut our deficits by half.

Truth: The last Bush deficit was over $400 billion. Obama immediately increased the deficit by a trillion dollars. It was at $600 billion when he left office.

4.) Job numbers are the same.

Truth: Manufacturing jobs are up by 400,000 under President Trump. Obama lost 303,000 manufacturing jobs as president.

Obama could lie with the best of them. This is why Joe Biden was his perfect pick for VP. Biden has lied his entire career. Donald Trump Jr. reminded us of one of Biden’s early lies this week:

OMG🚨🚨🚨 RT! Everything you need to know about Joe Biden in one clip. I guess he will tell you whatever lie he thinks it takes to score political points. Seems being a liar is a very consistent theme for Joe!🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/7NhUWxixlp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2020

ObamaBiden was the most corrupt and dishonest administration in history and that’s saying a lot after the Clintons were in office. The vote is still out if American can recover from the banana republic that ObamaBiden built.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

