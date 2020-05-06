https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-military-uncle-sam-army/2020/05/06/id/966440

People who have contracted coronavirus can not serve in the military, according to Military Times.

“During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying,” the memo read on a Twitter account.

Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell has confirmed the memo to Military Times.

The memo also shows how Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) staff should interact with people who have possibly contracted coronavirus or those who are confirmed to have the virus. The protocol includes taking temperatures and questioning applicants about symptoms and possible contact with others who have contracted coronavirus.

Applicants who fail a screening will not receive a coronavirus test, but they can return in 14 days if they do not show symptoms of the virus. If they are diagnosed with coronavirus, they have to wait 28 days before returning to MEPS. Then applicants can come back to MEPS to be marked “permanently disqualifying” for admittance.

Applicants can appeal that ruling but likely will not receive an exception to join.

In the past few weeks, all new trainees have been tested for coronavirus before training camp. Only pockets of positive cases have turned up in Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, two of the biggest military initial training stations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

