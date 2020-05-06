https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-op-ed-electing-biden-is-worth-dismissing-accuser-weakening-the-voices-of-victims-suck-it-up

Far-left activist Linda Hirshman, author of a book called “Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment,” wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday that while she believes the woman who is accusing Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of rape, she is still voting for Biden because she claims it’s “worth it.”

The op-ed comes after Biden was accused by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, of sexually assaulting her in 1993, an allegation for which there appears to be a fair amount of contemporaneous evidence.

“I believe Ms. Reade, and I’ll vote for Mr. Biden this fall,” Hirshman wrote, later adding: “Suck it up and make the utilitarian bargain.”

Hirshman then wrote:

All major Democratic Party figures have indicated they’re not budging on the presumptive nominee, and the transaction costs of replacing him would be suicidal. Barring some miracle, it’s going to be Mr. Biden. So what is the greatest good or the greatest harm? Mr. Biden, and the Democrats he may carry with him into government, are likely to do more good for women and the nation than his competition, the worst president in the history of the Republic. Compared with the good Mr. Biden can do, the cost of dismissing Tara Reade — and, worse, weakening the voices of future survivors — is worth it.

Later in the op-ed, Hirshman suggested that Vice President Mike Pence was a problem because he “will not dine alone with a woman other than his wife.”

Online, Hirshman was slammed for her op-ed, with former journalist Natalie Johnson writing, “This is a disgusting slap in the face to anyone who’s been sexually assaulted, particularly to those brave enough to come forward only to be dragged through hell for doing so.”

This is a disgusting slap in the face to anyone who’s been sexually assaulted, particularly to those brave enough to come forward only to be dragged through hell for doing so. pic.twitter.com/TZAdBKI8D7 — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) May 6, 2020

