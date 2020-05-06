https://www.dailywire.com/news/obama-biden-ambassador-to-china-china-bashing-over-coronavirus-like-hitler-in-the-30s

Max Baucus, who was the U.S. Ambassador to China during the Obama-Biden administration, defended the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during a CNN interview on Wednesday, saying that strong “rhetoric” criticizing China for its alleged lies over the coronavirus outbreak was “a little bit like Hitler in the 30s.”

“This is not rocket science. Here’s what really concerns me, the administration rhetoric is so strong against China it’s over the top,” Baucus said. “We are entering kind of an era which is similar to Joe McCarthy back when he was red-baiting [the] State Department in attacking communism [and] a little bit like Hitler in the 30s in that a lot of people knew what was going on was wrong, they knew it was wrong, but they didn’t stand up and say anything about it, they felt intimidated.”

“And now, in the United States, if anybody says anything reasonable about China, he or she feels intimidated, alright? His head’s going to be chopped off,” Baucus continued. “And back in the 30s in Germany it was very similar, people who were responsible in the U.S. and responsible in Germany couldn’t speak up, and I worry that some of that is happening now and it’s very dangerous, and I think it’s happening in part because the Republican administration and Donald Trump realizes the economy is not doing well probably because of the coronavirus and they therefore have to pivot, they have to blame somebody, and they’re blaming China.”

