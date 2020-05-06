https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/2016-election-interference/2020/05/06/id/966279

The office of former President Barack Obama called a Senate committee’s request for records related to claims that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election improper in a letter sent to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The letter, sent on March 13, condemned the request and said the investigation was a way to “give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign,” BuzzFeed News reports.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are leading the deep dive into Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement with Ukraine. They are also looking for information about engagements between other Democrats and Ukraine in regard to an allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

The Obama letter agreed to release the records early “in the interest of countering the misinformation campaign underlying this request,” but not before slamming the ask.

Johnson and Grassley sent a letter to the National Archives requesting all records pertaining to White House meetings “between and among Obama administration officials, Ukrainian government representatives, and Democratic National Committee (DNC) officials” in November.

Obama’s letter reprimands senators for asking for the records before they are publicly available. The letter calls the request an “abuse” of the process that gives Congress permission to request early access to presidential records.

The letter states the investigation “arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine.”

The letter, which is signed by Obama’s records representative, doesn’t mention Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

