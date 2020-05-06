https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/okeefe-strikes-insider-reveals-cbs-news-staged-coronavirus-testing-line-fake-patients-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

CBS News staged a Coronavirus testing line at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan with fake patients and an insider who witnessed the whole thing spilled the truth to Project Veritas.

The CBS News crew wanted more people in line for their video shoot at the Coronavirus testing site in the parking lot.

One registered nurse said personnel at the medical center were given the heads-up to expect the CBS News crew. “We knew they were coming. We had no clue that we’re going to have to, like, do fake patients.”

Another registered nurse, Alison Mauro, told Project Veritas said that she and other healthcare professionals didn’t actually swab the fake patients while CBS was filming and the real patients were forced to wait longer because of the manufactured line!

“We pretended. There were a couple of real patients, which made it worse,” the nurse told Project Veritas.

Via Project Veritas:

A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage. “Our insider witnessed the whole thing and came to Project Veritas, because he knew we would protect him,” said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas. “The insider told us that medical personnel were taken away from treating patients and making the line longer for actual patients wait for the COVID-19 test,” he said. In an interview with the insider, O’Keefe asked the insider: “You’re telling me you’re a hundred percent certain that CBS News, CBS News Corporation–national, staged a fake event. They faked the news. They faked the reality and broadcasted that to all of their audience last Friday on “CBS This Morning.” The insider said to him: “A hundred percent. Absolutely.” Nick Ross, a corporate cleaning site supervisor at the Cherry Health facility, said he was there when the CBS News crew arrived and set up the video shoot at the COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot, “Apparently the news crew wanted more people in the line because they knew it was scheduled.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Insider Reveals @CherryHealthMI & @CBSNews Staged FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line on @CBSThisMorning “We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health “There were real patients which made it worse”#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/tA4LoS7P22 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

No one is admitting to staging the fake line of patients after getting caught by Project Veritas.

Cherry Health told Project Veritas, “We and CBS News had nothing to do with that line.”

CBS responded to O’Keefe’s latest #ExposeCBS release and said they did not stage anything.

“CBS News did not stage anything at the Cherry Health facility. Any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false.”

“[Cherry Health] informed us for the first time that one of their chief officers told at least one staffer to get in the testing line along with real patients,” CBS said.

