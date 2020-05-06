https://www.westernjournal.com/pa-governor-puts-abortion-health-citizens-vetoes-life-saving-medical-bill/

Nothing stands between the Democratic Party and its blood lust for abortion — not even the health of American citizens.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill last week that would have helped take some of the pressure off of state doctors because it did not allow for at-home abortions, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The bill was designed to promote telemedicine by providing guidelines for remote medical services, as well as reimbursements to insurance companies for those services.

The legislation passed the state legislature, but Wolf, a supporter of abortion, vetoed it because it did not cover the snuffing out of living, unborn babies in the womb.

“Telemedicine is a valuable option in the delivery of health care services, especially during these trying times. However, it is crucially important to ensure this access is equitable and does not restrict medical treatment and services,” he said in a veto message dated April 29.

“As amended, this bill interferes with women’s health care and the crucial decision-making between patients and their physicians,” the Democrat added.

The bone of contention is that Republicans in the state legislature added an amendment to the bill before passing it that “banned the use of telemedicine for procedures that are not approved under the Food and Drug Administration’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy,” according to the Free Beacon.

That amendment means that the drug Mifeprex, which is designed to end a pregnancy of less than 10 weeks, is not allowed because it has not been approved under REMS, which, as the Free Beacon reported, “requires patients to be informed about a drug’s side effects, along with the drug’s registration with an FDA safety program.”

But because at-home abortions are already not permitted in the state, the bill did not add any restrictions on the procedure that did not previously exist.

Republican Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said that the legislation was designed to limit the travel of doctors and patients as well as maintain safety standards and save personal protective equipment.

“In bending to his political interests, the Governor is denying access to medical care, increasing the cost of healthcare and decreasing the quality of life in our communities,” the state senator said in a statement.

“This bill embraced federal guidelines for prescribing medications. The bill changed nothing about how healthcare was being offered through an in-person visit. To use that as an excuse to veto the bill is just a partisan falsehood,” he added.

Wolf has bent over backward to accommodate abortions; even as elective surgeries have been banned, Planned Parenthood Keystone has been allowed to stay open, but only for abortions, the Free Beacon reported.

It makes sense when you consider that Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania PAC donated $26,500 towards his re-election campaign in 2018, according to the outlet, not to mention the additional support he received from pro-abortion groups in 2014.

When it comes to politicians, it is usually all about the money, but for Democrats there is a perverse marriage to abortion.

The killing of a baby in the womb is not “women’s health care” no matter what the Democrats, Hollywood or the mainstream media tell you.

Ending a life intentionally is not health care, it is murder. And limiting people’s access to doctors via telemedicine, when they may not be able to get to a doctor otherwise, could sacrifice more lives on the blood-stained alter of abortion.

