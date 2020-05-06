https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/06/pa-senate-staffer-brags-about-his-illicit-haircut-but-if-you-try-it-you-could-go-to-jail-n388668

If this doesn’t infuriate you after watching Texas hairdresser Shelley Luther go to jail for cutting hair, nothing will. If you’re an elected official or you work for one, you can do whatever you want, including get a haircut or go to the gym or go maskless all over town during the lockdown. Pennsylvania State Representative David Rowe called out the hypocrisy on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Here we have pictured the Senate Democrats’ spokeswoman giving the Policy Director for the Senate Democratic Leader a haircut. If Democratic staff are allowed to give and get haircuts, why can’t the thousands of barbershop and salon owners across the Commonwealth enjoy the same standard? Governor Wolf can plant a garden but we can’t. Governor Wolf and Senate staff can get haircuts but we can’t,” he wrote.

These rules are no longer about anyone’s health. Instead, it’s a very clear exercise of power and control and a demonstration of who has it and who doesn’t. Guess which one you are?

