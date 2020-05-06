https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steve-bullock-steve-daines-montana-senate-race/2020/05/06/id/966294

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has a 7-point lead in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Montana State University poll indicates registered voters prefer the Democrat governor to the incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Poll results show:

46% of voters said they would vote for Bullock in November.

39% of voters would support Daines for re-election.

7% of voters are undecided on who they would vote for.

6% of voters would vote for a different candidate entirely.

“I think it’s certainly reasonable to assume that the race is probably within the margin of error and too close to call,” David Parker, the chair of the political science department at MSU, told MTN News. “So, while we show a lead [for Bullock], it’s within the margin of error, so I would say, yeah, this is a competitive Senate race.”

One factor that could be a reason for the boost of support for the governor is his response to the coronavirus outbreak. The poll shows 70% of those surveyed approve of his response while only 48% approve of the way Daines has handled the pandemic.

Democrats need to pick up either three or four seats in the Senate, depending on which party wins the White House in November, to capture a majority in the chamber.

The MSU poll surveyed 738 registered Montanan voters from April 10-27. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

