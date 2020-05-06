http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IZpRuZ2F_6c/

Concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus are dropping among voters in battleground states, a CNBC/Change Research survey released Wednesday revealed.

The survey, taken among 3,544 likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin between May 1 and May 3, found that 68 percent remain seriously concerned about the coronavirus. While that remains a majority, it signals concerns are gradually lessening, falling from 76 percent April 18 and the high of 87 percent April 3.

The change appears to reflect a partisan shift, as 39 percent of Republicans indicated that they are “seriously” concerned now, “down from 55% two weeks ago,” according to Change Research. Meanwhile, 97 percent of Democrats remained seriously concerned, and 66 percent of independents indicated the same:

A large majority of Democrats (97%) and independents (66%) remain seriously concerned, but only 39% of Republicans are seriously concerned today (down from 55% two weeks ago). Voters remain more concerned about the impact on their health and safety (65%) than the impact on their family’s financial situation (35%). Over 1 million Americans had been diagnosed with COVID by the end of last week, and 47% of battleground voters reported personally knowing someone with the disease.

The survey also found that “overwhelming majorities” are continuing to take precautions in their everyday lives. Ninety percent are washing their hands, 82 percent are avoiding crowds, 67 are wearing masks in public, and 66 percent are still sheltering at home.

“Democrats, however, are far more likely than Republicans to say they are participating in these activities,” the survey showed.

“Republicans are less likely by 45 points to wear a face mask in public, less likely by 44 points to be sheltering at home, and less likely by 33 points to be avoiding crowds,” the survey found, coinciding with the overall drop in virus concerns among Republicans.

The margin of error is +/- 1.7 percent.

