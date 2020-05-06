https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegation/2020/05/06/id/966363

Voters appear evenly divided on whether to believe Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden in the latest Monmouth University Poll.

Just over a third of voters surveyed said they think the allegations are likely true, while the rest are almost evenly split between disbelieving and having no opinion.

37% believe the accusations are true.

32% do not believe the accusations.

31% have no opinion about the accusations.

Most Democrats (55%) say the allegations are probably not true, while 50% of Republicans believe the allegations. Among independents, 43% believe the accusations and 22% do not believe the claims. Men were more likely than women to believe the allegations, 39% to 35%. Most voters (79%) who disbelieve the accusations support Biden in the upcoming election, while 59% of voters who believe the allegations are backing President Donald Trump. Thirty-nine percent who believe the claims support Biden.

“We don’t know what impact this allegation will have in the long run,” Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray said in a statement. “For some voters who believe the charge, it is still not enough to override their desire to oust Trump. The outlook is murkier for those who don’t have an opinion on it. This group includes a number of Democratic-leaning independents who could potentially be swayed if this story grows in importance.”

Monmouth polled 739 registered voters from April 30 to May 4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

