https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/pope-francis-seeks-vatican-freedom-benedict-urged-take-real-retirement/

(EXPRESS) — POPE FRANCIS’ quest to ensure more liberalism within the Vatican is being hampered by Benedict, who must take “real retirement” after standing down as the head of the Catholic church, an expert has demanded.

The alleged row between Francis and Benedict has continued to boil, ever since the current pope replaced his successor in a shock move seven years ago. It has threatened Francis’ mission to try and modernise the church, as his supposed attempts at relaxing some of the rules of Catholicism, such as the introduction of married male priests into the fold, have been scuppered. Now, author Lynda Telford – writer of ‘Women of the Vatican – Female Power in a Male World’ – has called for Benedict to move away from the upper echelons of the church and allow Francis to carry out his own mandate.

She described the move to allow Benedict to stay on despite his resignation as the head of the Vatican as “appalling.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

